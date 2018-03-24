Headway Aylesbury Vale looking for new chair

Brain injury charity Headway Aylesbury Vale is looking for a new leader after its chair Phil Simmons announced he was stepping down from the post.

Mr Simmons announced in November he was looking to hand over the reins due to health issues - but so far he has not been able to find a successor.

Mr Simmons said: “This is a great job and I have really enjoyed it but I do have to bow out for reasons of health and need to hand the baton over to someone else.

“Sadly, to date, we have not been able to fill the vacancy which is a real pity because this is such a fulfilling and important post.”

Headway, which caters for survivors of Acquired Brain Injury, currently provides its services two days a week, Mondays and Wednesdays, in its premises behind the Co-Op in Wedgewood Street, Fairford Leys.

It offers therapy, information and social activities.

Trustee Peter Henry said: “The charity is looking to develop the services offered in the next few years as the stepping stone in survivors’ rehabilitation towards as normal a life as possible.

“We are therefore seeking a replacement as soon as possible.

“The role is very rewarding so if you think that this is something that you would have the time, energy and experience to take on, please get in contact with us.

“It’s a pity for Phil that he hasn’t yet found a successor and he has done an admirable job continuing in the role, but we would greatly appreciate it if we could appoint someone soon because he will be retiring at the end of March.”

He added: “ABI is something that can happen to any of us or our friends or family at any time.

“It can be as a result of an accident or an illness and can strike when you least expect it.

“Survivors and their families usually need to understand how to cope with the changes to the survivor’s physical and mental capabilities, which can be devastating, so we provide a vital service.

“Some 1,500 people alone in the Aylesbury Vale are living with ABI right now and we are the only local charity focused on this condition.

“Losing Phil is a blow to the charity as not only has he been great to work with but he has managed to keep the ship on course through some rough seas and so we will really miss his calm and measured approach.”

If you want to know more about the Chairman’s role, either contact Phil Simmons by e-mail: philms29@gmail.com or by phoning 07804 976371 or Peter Henry - by e-mailing peter.henry@headwayaylesburyvale.org or by phoning 07747 024577.