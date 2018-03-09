Headliners for Aylesbury Live in the Park 2018 announced

Details have been announced this morning (Friday) of this year’s Parklife Weekend in Aylesbury over the August Bank Holiday.

Parklife Weekend kicks-off at midday on Saturday August 25 with Live in the Park.

Headlining this free musical extravaganza will be two top local bands – Bustin’ Loose and Skamungas.

Both bands will be performing a set of their very popular covers, featuring classics like Mr BlueSky, Parklife, Special Brew and many.

The two bands will then come together to close the night of musical entertainment.

Mart from Skamungas says: “We are thrilled to be co-headlining what has become the biggest and best festival of live music in the area, so generously provided by Aylesbury Town Council for everyone to freely enjoy.

“Coupling the band’s unique take on Ska with the vast covers experience that comes with Bustin’ Loose will guarantee that Live in the Park 2018 closes with a huge party.

“We absolutely can’t wait!”

Next week local musicians will be competing in Open Mic sessions at Shoot Aylesbury to win one of the slots on the main and second stages.

Doors open at 7pm and everyone is welcome to watch and enjoy the music.

The winners will be announced on March 27 on the Live in the Park Facebook event page which can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/events/314703612349986/

Already announced for the main stage are Everus, A Little Bit Country, Into the South, Serenade the Stars & Nikki Loy and on the Second Stage acts include The White Tips, Casey Leigh, Inlak’esh and Sinfiction.

As well as the live music there will be free traditional fun fair rides and loads of free activities, games, fun and entertainment, including face-painting, safe sun-gazing with UK Astronomy, music lessons from XYZMusic and skills with Affinity Badminton, with more to be confirmed in the Community Involvement Area, which is provided by local businesses, charities and organisations.

The event is being organised by Aylesbury Town Council and the chair of the communities committee Cllr Susan Morgan says: “As your town council we are thrilled to bring you this inclusive, free family event at the height of the summer and in the heart of our town.

“Following visitor feedback from the past three years we have developed and improved the event.

“Your comments lead to the selection of this year’s headline acts, more original artists, as well as the introduction of more toilets, more security, more venue lighting, more stalls in the CIA area and the exciting introduction of a market stall area too.

“We work hard to showcase and engage with lots of local performers, businesses and charities to provide you with an event which is relaxed, safe and family friendly, which supports our local community and economy.”

The event will feature volunteers from BuDS - Buckinghamshire Disability Services - who will assist the town council in ensuring the event is accessible for all.

Live in the Park is just the start of the weekend - later on the evening of August 25 is Stars in the Park where you can join the amateur experts from UK Astronomy to find out more about the stars, planets and solar system.

The following day (Sunday 26) Aylesbury Church Network hosts an open air church service, Church in the Park in the morning, followed by Banquet in the Park, a chance to feast on a selection of fine multi-cultural dishes provided free by different ethnic groups from our town.

The entire weekend culminates with Proms in the Park, where visitors are invited to bring picnics, rugs, flags and your singing voices for this great British tradition, with a 45 piece concert band, soloists and a guest interval performance, still to be confirmed.

A fireworks display will finish the entire weekend at 9.30pm on August 26.