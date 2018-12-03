Have your say on the future of Aylesbury over the next 30 years

A three day event giving people the chance to have their say on the future of Aylesbury takes place later this week.

The three day event runs from December 6 to 8 at Friars Square and is open between 11am and 9pm.

Aylesbury was awarded garden town status last year and since then the garden town delivery team has been working on putting new facilities in place.

They are now working on the masterplan to create the framework for the future of Aylesbury through to 2050.

The team say “community input is key” and so want to give people the chance to share their ideas.

There will be an information board so that attendees can see what is planned for the town and an interactive board where you can share your ideas and leave your thoughts.

There will also be children's activities to keep the little ones entertained.

Finally anyone who takes part is in with a chance to win a family meal at the Kings Head pub.