Have your say on public transport across Aylesbury Vale

The latest meeting of the Aylesbury Vale Transport Users Group takes place in Aylesbury next month.

The group will be meeting at the Aylesbury Town Council offices on Church Street on Wednesday February 13 between 6pm and 8pm.

The Aylesbury Vale Transport Users Group (AVTUG) meet every three months alternating between Aylesbury and Buckingham.

Due to popular demand, the group are holding their first evening meeting in the hope to attract working people as well.

Attendees can have their say on the state of public transport across the area and any criticisms, complaints and suggestions for improvement are welcome.

AVTUG are hoping to have representatives from Transport for Bucks, Arriva and Chiltern Railways in attendance to field any questions and concerns.

Geoffrey Aldridge, spokesperson for AVTUG said: “The meeting is open to all residents of Aylesbury Vale and we welcome your support."