Have your say on proposed parish changes in Aylesbury Vale

Aylesbury Vale District Council is proposing changing the size of some parishes in its area as part of this year's Community Governance Review

Residents of the affected parishes and other interested parties are being invited to have their say on the recommendations, which are as follows:

> That the size of the following parishes increase:

Mentmore - from 5 to 7 councillors

Pitstone - from 10 to 11 councillors

> That Bierton with Broughton Parish Council is divided into the following wards:

Oldhams Meadow (existing ward) - 1 councillor

Bierton - 6 councillors

Kingsbrook - 4 councillors

Broughton Hamlet - 1 councillor

These recommendations have been brought forward following a meeting of the General Purposes Committee earlier this month.

Residents of the affected parishes and other interested parties have until October 26 to give their feedback on these recommendations by emailing ereg@aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk

Other recommendations which were considered but not brought forward were:

> A reduction in the number of councillors on Berryfields Parish Council from 12 to 10

> That the parish boundary between Great Brickhill and Soulbury, which runs along Ivy Lane is amended to move three properties into the Great Brickhill parish

The last Community Governance Review took place in 2014 and the actions that followed were the creation of a parish council for Berryfields and an increase by one in the number of councillors sitting on Stewkley Parish Council.