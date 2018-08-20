Have your say on local policing issues in Aylesbury

Residents across Aylesbury Vale are being invited to talk directly to Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld next month.

A Police and Crime Panel meeting is being held at Aylesbury Vale District Council's offices on Gatehouse Road on Friday September 7 from 11am.

Residents are being advised to take the chance to ask questions if they have concerns about local policing issues by Cllr Mark Winn, the district council's cabinet member for communities who says: "I encourage residents to take advantage of this opportunity to ask questions about policing in Aylesbury Vale.

"The panel will try and answer your question during the meeting or will provide a written response after the meeting. If you have any concerns about local policing, please take this chance to raise them with the panel.”

Although the meeting will focus on the role of the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) questions from the public can be about anything related to the work of the panel, which includes local policing.

The panel will be looking in detail at the unit's work on tackling ‘county lines’ (gangs and organised crime networks using children or vulnerable adults to carry and sell drugs) across the Thames Valley area.

The panel is made up of 18 local councillors and two independent co-opted members and its remit is to examine how PCC Anthony Stansfeld carries out his responsibilities of ensuring that Thames Valley Police runs effectively and to ensure Chief Constable Francis Habgood is held to account.

To participate in the panel, please email your question to contact@thamesvalleypcp.org.uk by Monday September 3.