Have your say on how to protect the Chilterns going forward

A draft plan on how to protect the Chilterns for the next five years has been released - and the public's views on it are being welcomed.

The plan has been released by the Chilterns Conservation Board setting out what needs to be done to look after the Chiltern Hills - a chalk escarpment and Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty that includes tiny pollinating insects, ancient bluebell woods, 2000km of footpaths and bridleways.

The new plan covers a range of issues from biodiversity and wildlife conservation to looking after the special character of the Chilterns villages, managing access and recreation and helping local businesses to thrive.

It is a legal requirement for a plan to be produced every five years to guide the management of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Sue Holden, chief officer of the Chilterns Conservation Board said: “The Chilterns is a haven for people and nature in a busy part of the country and we want to care for it, for everyone, forever.

“The plan is for anyone who cares for this incredible place which is why we want to hear from as many people as possible, even if you only have time to tell us if you agree with the vision."

The Chilterns Management Plan 2019-2024 can be viewed and comments submitted at www.chilternsaonb.org/management-plan-review

The consultation closes on New Year's Eve and the final plan will be published in spring 2019.