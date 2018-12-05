Have your say on Aylesbury Vale transport - is there anything you'd change?

Come down to Aylesbury Town Council officers on December 11 from 2pm to 4pm and have your say.

Aylesbury Vale Transport Users Group meets every 3 months, alternately in Aylesbury and Buckingham.

Transport for Bucks (TfB) set up Aylesbury Vale Transport Users Group a few years ago for the purpose of allowing residents to have their say on local public transport issues and in particular to hear any ideas or complains that the local public may have.

This is a great opportunity for the people of Aylesbury to have their say on public transport; to criticise, to complain and inform others of what they think may improve their experiences.

The group is set up to discuss any transport needs in the Aylesbury Vale area and representatives of Arriva buses and Chiltern Railways will be in attendance.



It is important that any issues concerning local transport are aired at these meetings so that, where necessary, action can be taken.

Geoffrey Aldridge said: "Our next meeting will be held on Tuesday 11 December 2018 from 2-4pm at Aylesbury Town Council, Town Hall, 5 church Street, Aylesbury (HP202QP).

"There will be representatives from Arriva, Chiltern and Transport for Bucks (TfB) to discuss and debate the current situation with public transport."