Have your say on Aylesbury Vale Transport

Aylesbury Vale Transport Users Group want you to have your say on any problems affecting you, related to travel in the area.

Aylesbury Vale Transport Users Group meets every 3 months, alternately in Aylesbury and Buckingham.

The group is set up to discuss any transport needs in the Aylesbury Vale area and representatives of Arriva buses and Chiltern Railways attend.

Geoffrey Aldridge said: "If you have any issues with local transport you are very welcome to attend the next meeting on Tuesday 5 June 2018 at the Aylesbury Town Council Offices, Town Hall, 5 Church Street, Aylesbury (next to the museum) at 2 pm.

"It is important that any issues concerning local transport are aired at these meetings so that, where necessary, action can be taken."