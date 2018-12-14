Have you seen this man?

He could have vital information relating to a theft in Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police is releasing an image of a man that may have vital information following a theft in Aylesbury.



The victim, a 22 year-old man, lost his wallet as he left Stoke Mandeville Sports Stadium at around 4pm on Sunday 14 October.



The bank cards from the wallet were subsequently used to make numerous transactions.



To get in touch call 101 or make a report online.



To view the CCTV image, visit Thames Valley Police Aylesbury Vale Facebook page or click the following link - https://en-gb.facebook.com/TVPAylesburyVale/