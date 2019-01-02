Have you seen the Wendover ghost?

Peter Lowe recounts a spooky tale from Wendover Woods, where he says his wife saw a spooky apparition cross the road way back in 2004.

It was the recent Aviva advert which references Aylesbury (click here), where a man is being interrogated in a police-style interview as he tries to explain an incident he encountered on the road, presumably for insurance claim purposes.

It features a horse being ridden into the road by a man in armour as the man piecing together the barely believable incident explains: “a tabbard, poncho”﻿ before exclaiming “Not what you see everyday on the way to Aylesbury﻿.”

So Peter decided to contact the paper. He wrote:

"My elder son was stationed at RAF Halton some fifteen years ago and his quarters were close to Wendover.

"We visited on occasions from Chester where we live. On one occasion we drove down (after work-I am now retired) via the M40 and left the motorway to turn up the A (or it may have been a 'B' road) up a very steep hill with trees on either side all the way up to the top where as I recall we turned left.

"I should add that it rained most of the way that evening my wiper blades were on most of the time and I had to lean forward in my seat and concentrate very hard as the visibility was not good. It was dark, of course and about nine o'clock at night.

"About three quarters of the way up the hill my wife suddenly turned to me and said ''why didn't you stop or slow down when that horse raced across in front of you?'' I had seen nothing at all. She then went on to describe the horse . it was a light coloured animal with a coloured blanket over it.

"She said it was a big horse with 'feathers 'on it's legs. She saw the long black boots of the rider but said there was no top half to the body.

"We always had it in mind to find someone in the area in case this 'apparition' 'had been seen by anyone else. She reckoned the period to be 1800's.

"I finally decided to contact your newspaper after seeing the AVIVA dashcam advert on television. To get the point of this email you will need to GOOGLE the advert itself if you have not already seen it.

"We learned subsequently of the 'Hellfire Club' and it's reputation. My wife said she went cold on seeing the advert on TV. Had the voice over not mentioned 'Aylesbury' in the advert I probably would not have contacted you. and put it down to coincidence.

"I cannot offer any explanation for what my wife saw that evening. She is not a 'fanciful' person.; she was not agitated at the time; quite matter-of -fact actually."

What do you think? Have you ever seen any spooky goings on in Wendover?

