Have you seen on the run criminal James Frost?

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public's help to trace a man who has absconded from HMP Springhill.

James Frost, 28, was last seen at the prison in Grendon Underwood, near Aylesbury, at 5.45pm yesterday (5/3).

Officers believe that Frost was picked up and may be travelling in a black Volkswagen Golf. It is believed he could be in the Bracknell area.

Frost is white, 5ft 5ins tall, with a medium-slim build, blue eyes and blonde hair. He is clean shaven and has a star tattoo on the left side of his neck just above the collar.

He was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit top.

Frost is serving a prison sentence for burglary and drug offences. We do not believe Frost poses a threat to the public but if seen, please call 999.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180068189', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.