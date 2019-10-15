Have you seen Finn the cat from Bierton?

Keiron Rodgers has issued a heartfelt plea for people in Bierton to look out for their beloved feline friend Finn, who has been missing since yesterday.

Keiron said: "Please can everyone keep an eye for our cat Finn, he is 3 years old neutered and microchipped.

Finn is from Bierton

"We have not seen him since yesterday early morning, and it is very unusual for him not to come home for dinner or to come home when called, we are getting increasingly worried about him.

"We live in Hastoe park, so areas of Hastoe Park, Hilton avenue, Manor Road, Elmhurst, Bierton and the Coppice please can you check your sheds/garages or any other outbuildings.

"We would really appreciate everyone keeping an eye out for Finn and giving this a share if they can."

If you see Finn please call Keiron on 07741550050