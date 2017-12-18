Have you seen Alex?

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a 15-year-old boy missing from Stoke Mandeville.

Alex Ballen was last seen when he was dropped off at Stoke Mandeville train station at 12.30pm today. He does have links to North London.

However, there are now fears for his welfare and officers have asked for the public to look out for him.

He is black, 6ft 3ins tall, athletic build. He has thin facial hair on his top lip.

His left arm is in a blue cast and in a sling.

He was last seen wearing a grey/black North Face jacket, black jogging bottoms, and black Nike trainers with white tick.

Anyone who has seen Alex since 12.30pm today or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote ref 675 17/1.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '675 17/1', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.