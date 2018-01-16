Thames Valley Police is recruiting police officers and hosting a number of Recruitment Information Evenings during January and February.

To find out more and book your attendance visit the TVP website here: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/join-us/police-officers/

Events published so far:

Thursday 18 January, 6.30pm-8pm, Ruscote Community Hall, Banbury

Thursday 25 January, 6.30pm-8pm, Fitzwilliam Centre, Beaconsfield

Monday 29 January, 6.30-8pm, The Curve, Slough

Wednesday 31 January, 6.45-8.15pm, Aylesbury Multicultural Community Centre.

Monday 12 February, 6.30-8pm, Holiday Inn, Central Milton Keynes

Inspector James Davies, from Aylesbury Vale Local Policing Area, said: “As a police officer you will have the chance to make a real difference to the community you work in, making life safer and more secure for local residents.

“It’s a role that can be challenging, but also highly rewarding and exciting. Two days are never the same and there is a real variety in the different police officer roles.

“We need people who are both professional and approachable and who can build relationships with their communities and colleagues. You will need to be enthusiastic, reliable, self-disciplined, flexible and confident enough to take control of situations.

“If this sounds like the job for you I look forward to meeting you in Aylesbury at the end of January, as my colleagues do across the force.”