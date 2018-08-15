Has Aylesbury changed its mind on Brexit? Latest polls suggest so

Is the tide turning in Aylesbury against Brexit?

According to the latest polls , it seems so.

Attitudes in Aylesbury have shifted to a majority backing remaining in the EU, to 53% Remain, with 48% wanting to leave.

Amongst other constituencies found to have switched from Leave to Remain were arch-Brexiteer Boris Johnson‘s Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Michael Gove’s Surrey Heath and the seats of pro-Brexit Labour MPs Frank Field in Birkenhead and Graham Stringer in Blackley and Broughton.

The figures were produced by consumer analytics company Focaldata, drawing on two YouGov polls of a total of more than 15,000 people.

They found that 112 out of the 632 seats in England, Scotland and Wales had switched from Leave to Remain since the referendum.

These included 97 English seats, 14 in Wales and one in Scotland. Under the Focaldata model, 341 constituencies now have a Remain majority, up from 229 in 2016.

The analysis was jointly commissioned by the anti-Brexit Best For Britain campaign and anti-fascist Hope Not Hate campaign, and published in the Remain-backing Observer newspaper. It claimed the changes were largely driven by growing doubts about the case for Brexit among Labour voters in the north of England and Wales.

Pro-Brexit Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg played down the significance of polls, saying: “Most of the polls said people would vote to remain in the EU in 2016, but when people got to the ballot booth they voted to leave.”

What do you make of all this?

Have you changed your mind since the referendum?

Write us a letter!

editorial@bucksherald.co.uk