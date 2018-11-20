Harding House pupils learn about the foodbank's work

Students from Harding House Special School, in Aylesbury, hosted their annual Poverty Lunch on Thursday November 15.

The young people made soup for lunch and donated their usual daily lunch money to Charity.

Each year the Harding House Student Council selects a charity to benefit from this annual initiative and this year they have chosen Aylesbury Food Bank.

In addition to the special lunch the Student Council is also encouraging families and staff to donate items to the food bank as an ongoing project.

Harding House is the post 16 site of The Vale Federation of Schools, and has 21 Year 12 and 13 students with a variety of special educational needs.

Heather-Joy Garret, the manager of Aylesbury Food Bank, visited the students on the day to talked to them about the charity.

She said: "Me and a volunteer went to explain the work that we do - they asked sensible questions about what we do, and the people we give the food to. They were very engaged and very interested. They collected a lot of food for us, which was wonderful!

"Their school council wanted to collect for a local charity, and they picked us. We were honoured.

"They gave us 24kg of food which we are hugely grateful - there are only 15 to 20 pupils so that's an amazing effort all around."

Linda Harris from Harding House said: “The students were very excited to take part in this initiative.

"Everyone agreed the Aylesbury Food Bank is great local cause to support and we would like to thank Heather-Joy for coming and talking to us.

"We are delighted to have raised a total of £63.50 for the Charity.”

Heather-Joy added: If you'd like to donate to Aylesbury food bank, we are always short of meat, jam, dried milk, toothbrushes and toothpaste, shower gel and tomato based sauces. If you'd like to donate visit Tesco Broadfields, Waitrose next to the Waterside, St Mary's Church or Holy Trinity. Or you can donate directly to us."

For more information on Aylesbury Foodbank's work, visit: https://aylesbury.foodbank.org.uk/