Happy birthday The Works! Aylesbury restaurant celebrates turning four with fun for everyone

The Works, a family run business based in Aylesbury celebrated it's fourth birthday on Thursday November 8.

Every year the owners throw a wonderful birthday party for the little restaurant and this one was the biggest yet.

“You don't realise how may regular customers you have until they turn up” said Freddie, a member of The Works family.

Everyone was invited and each of the 500 or so customers through the doors received a gift as a “thank you” for all the local communities support.

The event was filled with party games, prizes and great food.

The children were sent on a treasure hunt while the adults had a good old pub quiz.

However, we were told “most adults were just interested in the treasure hunt.” Maybe that is because parents are so competitive (I can vouch for this myself!)

The prizes ranged from a scoop of ice-cream or a waffle to the coveted golden ticket which was a £100 gift card.

When asked why people love The Works, Freddie said: “It's to do with the community, we want to be involved and people see that.”

Freddie also went on to suggest a couple of his favourite treats off The Works menu, the many savoury crepes or if you've got a sweet tooth (some of the team at the Bucks Herald certainly have!) then you should try a cookie dough sundae - personally I prefer the Oreo cupcake.

More than anything The Works family want to say thank you to everyone who has supported this family's dream turned reality.

The company look forward to many more years in Aylesbury and their other bases in High Wycombe and Chelmsford.