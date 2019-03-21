Happy 70th birthday Buckingham Library!

A big Happy Birthday to the Buckingham Library, which celebrates its 70th year in town this week!

On Thursday there was a 1940s-themed celebration - complete with displays and costumes and some delicious looking cakes.

Buckingham Library 70th birthday celebrations. Warren Whyte, Friends of Buckingham Library. PNL-190321-122558009

Representatives from the popular reminiscence coffee mornings were also in attendance, and the event served as a launch date for a brand new Macmillan Cancer Support information point.

Local councillors Warren Whyte and Jon Harvey (the current Mayor of Buckingham) joined forces with Noel Brown, cabinet member for public health at Bucks County Council -to launch the new facility, and celebrate the landmark birthday.

Pictured top are library staff in their 1940s costumes with Mr Whyte.

Images by Jake McNulty.

Buckingham Library 70th birthday celebrations. Spirit of the Homefront re-enactors, from the left, Brenda Ould, housewife, Cheryl Burke, nurse and Ben Wilkes, police sergeant. PNL-190321-122620009