Halton Scouts finish runners-up in endurance walking event

Scouts across Bucks took part in endurance walks this weekend, with a troop from Halton finishing second.

Teams of cub scouts (boys and girls aged eight to 10 ½) participated in the 10km hike from Great Missenden to Chesham.

Teams of scouts (boys and girls aged 10 ½ to 14) took part in the 40km hike, whilst Explorers (boys and girls aged 14 to 18 and adult volunteers) could choose either 60km or 80km.

In total more than 400 members of Bucks Scouts walked on the Chiltern Hills, with some teams starting bright and early at 7.15am.

The 10km hike was a new option for this year and more than 150 cub scouts participated in this category.

Along the route the teams had to stop at check points, which were on the maps they were following, to get their registration card punched.

The first team to complete the course were 1st Chesham Bois, who returned to their home base at 1st Chesham Scout HQ shortly after 11.30am for some well-earned refreshments.

After a chance to rest they were then transported back to Great Missenden for the results.

Runners-up were 1st Halton troop in a time of two hours and one minute.

Cub scout James Vickey said: “It was a nice walk, although it was far too muddy and it was great being out in the fresh air."

Clare Clarke, lead volunteer for the endurance hikes said: “We’ve had eight-year-old cubs on their first hike all the way up to experienced adults out walking and I’m so proud to see every one of them out enjoying themselves.”

She added: “For the Cubs, the 10km walk will help them achieve their hikes away, navigator and adventure challenge badges.”

When asked what they liked about Cubs Amy Bodell said: “I like making new friends, trying new activities and having lots of fun.”

For more information about Scouting visit http://bucks-scouts.org.uk