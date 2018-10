A 'Spooky' coffee morning is being held at the St Laurence Room in Market Square, Winslow on Saturday 27 October to raise funds and awareness of the community bus scheme.

The halloween themed event will include a tombola, stalls selling books and bric-a-brac, home-made cakes, and of course, tea and coffee.

Winslow community bus

The event runs from 10am – 12pm.

Please call 01296 715786 if you have anything for collection.