Back in June last year ten members of the Haddenham Hillbillies cycling group took up a challenge to cycle 400 miles in four days.

They achieved their aim - cycling from Haddenham to Norwich and Colchester and back to Haddenham.

The group raised £7,633 in sponsorship and last Saturday (March 17) six of the intrepid cyclists presented a cheque for this amount to the Chilterns Multiple Sclerosis Centre in Wendover.