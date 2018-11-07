Haddenham company taking part in sleep-out event

Staff at a Haddenham based company are taking part in a national sleep-out event in London next month.

The 19-strong team from Defaqto, a financial information business based at Haddenham Business Park are joining 1,200 people from more than 100 businesses.

Each member of the company's staff who is participating is aiming to raise £400 each.

So far between them staff have raised £2,700 and in total they are aiming to raise £7,000.

One of the fundraising events was dressing up on a Halloween theme for the day (photo above).

The company's chief financial officer Alastair Brown said: "I came across this sleep-out event in London and decided it was something I wanted to be involved in.

"We are having a lot of fundraising events in our office over the next few weeks - a cake sale, a quiz and a raffle to name just a few."

Mr Brown said although the event was likely to be a lot of fun, there was a serious reason behind it.

He said: "We are not trying to replicate homeless, just raise awareness of it and money for the charity Centrepoint, which aims to give homeless young people a future.

"We are looking forward though to find out who the loudest snorer in our team is!"

The sleep out event takes place at the Greenwich Peninsula on Thursday November 15.