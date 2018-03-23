Haddenham company fined after worker suffers two broken legs in ‘preventable’ incident

A manufacturer of agricultural equipment based in Haddenham has been fined £22,000 after a worker suffered two broken legs when a stack of metal sheets fell on to his ankles.

High Wycombe Magistrates Court heard how an employee of K Two Sales Ltd accessed the rear of a guillotine to measure some off-cuts.

There were around 20 metal sheets of 4mm thickness stacked on top of each other.

He tried to remove one of them causing the whole stack to fall on him.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive into the incident, which occurred on January 10 2017, found the steel sheets were being stored without adequate means to prevent them from falling.

K Two Sales Ltd of Station Road, Haddenham, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health & Safety at Work Act 1974.

The company has subsequently been fined £22,000 and ordered to pay full costs of £1,647.20.

Speaking after the case HSE inspector Stephen Faulkner said: “This injury could have easily been prevented had the risk have been identified - as it should have been.

“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”

We have approached K Two Sales Ltd for a comment on the case.