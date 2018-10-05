Guttmann Road to close for emergency works

A road through Stoke Mandeville is being closed next week for emergency works by Network Rail.

Guttmann Road is being closed from October 8 to 12 between 8am and 4pm to enable the rail company to undertake 'emergency works.'

A Transport for Bucks spokesman said: "The Guttmann Centre are aware and will put up a notice to alert members.

"The diversion route will allow access to the Guttmann via Station Approach.

"Pedestrians will not be affected by this closure and can continue to walk under the railway bridge."