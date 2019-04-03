Groups from across Aylesbury prepare for this year's Honeycomb Festival

Groups from across Aylesbury Vale are preparing to take part in a festival of music, dance and drama at the Waterside Theatre next week.
The Honeycomb Festival takes place from April 10 to 12 and showcases the talents of more than 800 young people from Aylesbury Vale and further afield.
It is currently in its third year under the name 'Honeycomb', having previously been known as Activate, and is described by organisers as a 'performance extravaganza'.
This year there are themes for each night of the show.
The opening night - Wednesday - is musical theatre night and will feature numbers from The Greatest Showman, Wicked, Blood Brothers and Shakespeare monologues.
Dance styles is the theme on Thursday and then on Friday the theme is street dance, contemporary, jazz and Irish.
Leanne O’Neill, director of Aylesbury School of Dance, who are performing on Thursday said: “We love performing at Honeycomb, not only do we get to perform one of our pieces on the Waterside stage, we get to watch all the pieces from the other groups and catch up with groups that we haven’t seen since last year at Honeycomb.
"Because there is no set theme we have to adhere to at Honeycomb, we are able to submit a piece choreographed by our dancers.
"This gives them the opportunity to hone their choreography skills, be super creative and look at different elements such as spacing on a larger stage.”
Jessanny Mayhew, performing arts leader at Cottesloe School said: “Our dance students have been performing at Honeycomb for the last six years and it has become a key date on our performance calendar.
"This year we are so excited to bring a piece to the musical theatre night from our BTEC students to give them the same opportunity.
"There aren’t many non-competitive musical theatre and drama performance platforms in the area so we’re so pleased that Honeycomb expanded to provide one!”
The running order for the festival is as follows:
Wednesday April 10:
Theatretrain
PNF Drama Eliza: Taming of the Shrew
Adele Peters Performing Arts School
Chiltern Academy
PNF Drama Eliza: Sense
TR2 Drama Group
Thame Youth Theatre Middies
Holly Jones
Stagecoach Thame
SDSD Stages
PNF Drama Ruby: Alice in Wonderland
Stagecoach Aylesbury
Bedgrove Junior School
Mayhem Theatricals
Aylesbury Performing Arts Centre
Spotlight Musical Theatre School
Risborough Youth Theatre
ArtsEd
Thursday April 11:
Kobika Youth Dance Company
Doorways
TSOD - theFIX
Anna Rose Dance - Ballet
Junction2
Spirit Irish Dance
PYTS Contemporary
JSDA Dance Academy
Castielli School of Dance Rising Stars
Shift
Claydons Academy
Aylesbury School of Dance
SDSD Tappers
MSDA Elevate
Kandeez Dance
Bierton Combined School
Dance Inspired - The Hop Steppers
Ignite Cottesloe School Dance Company
Urban Strides Junior Crew
Friday April 12:
Kobika Senior Dance Company
Castielli School of Dance Empire
Stoke Mandeville Combined School
Stage Plus
MSDA Pulse
PYTS Seniors
Ashmead Combined School
Aylesbury Performing Arts Centre
Tuffney Performing Arts Academy
FuzzyLogic
Chiltern Academy
Theatretrain
Barley Hill Primary School Dance Club
KF Performing Arts
The Grange School
Dance Inspired Royal Steps
Anna Rose Dance - Modern
Thame Youth Theatre Dance Troupes
Urban Strides Senior Crew