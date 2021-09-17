Greggs in Aylesbury town centre reopens after fresh makeover

The Greggs store in Aylesbury Town Centre has reopened today (17 September), after a three-week refit.

It closed on August 28, meaning pastry lovers had to look elsewhere for their lunch time fix over this month.

Greggs has added a click and collect option at the store and says customers can now organise deliveries via Just Eat.

Greggs in Aylesbury

The store is promising a 'fresh look' as well as freshly stocked customer favourites, the shop now boasts a new vegan sausage, bean and cheeZe melt.

Area manager, Yomi Aderugbo, said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our new-look shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and sandwiches now available for takeaway, click and collect or delivery.”

A Greggs spokesperson advises the layout changes have been implemented to maximise the experience of digital customers.

The store also includes a nuttall unit which contains additional hot items such as Southern fried potato wedges.