Green Party co-leader visits Aylesbury Vale

The co-leader of the Green Party visited Aylesbury Vale last week.

Jonathan Bartley's first stop was at the new Kingsbrook estate where he met Barratt Homes' Daniel Poll and Mike Pollard from the RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds).

The pair showed Mr Bartley some of the wildlife-friendly features on the estate including swift boxes, hedgehog highways and sustainable drainage systems.

Mr Pollard from the RSPB said: “It was great to welcome our first party leader to Kingsbrook and help showcase all the great nature-friendly features Barratt Homes North Thames are building into their development.

"I really hope he will be inspired by what he has seen today and spread the word that new housing can be good for wildlife if done in the right way.

"That is why the RSPB is involved in Kingsbrook - to help create a great place for people and nature – and ultimately inspire others to so the same.”

In his evening address at a public meeting in Stone Village Hall, Mr Bartley spoke about global warming and the loss of animal and plant species and argued in favour of more radical action to bring about the necessary economic and social change.

Mr Bartley argued that there needed to be a more equal distribution of resources both in the UK and worldwide.

Mr Bartley is currently co-leader of the party alongside Sian Berry.