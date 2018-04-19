Green light for Watermead crematorium, again

In what seems like one of the longest planning permission sagas ever, Watermead Crematorium has been granted planning approval by Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC), again.

AVDC spent several hours yesterday debating whether or not the site should have planning permission, even though the building is ready to be used.

The development has met with vehement dissaproval by local pressure groups, including Watermead Parish Council.

The building, which has sat empty since planning approval was initially granted has also been vandalised twice.

Issues raised included flooding and parking concerns, as well as landscaping around the building.

AVDC, Westerleight and Watermead Parish Council have been approached for comment. More as we get it.