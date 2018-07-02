Green light for Stewkley recycling centre to continue operations despite strong opposition from villagers

A planning application for the continued use of land for a waste transfer and recycling operation in Stewkley has been given the go-ahead despite strong opposition from villagers.

Around 40 Stewkley residents were present at County Hall in Aylesbury as Bucks County Council’s development control committee met to discuss the application today (Monday).

The recycling operation at the site at Red Brick Farm, Dunton Road, comprises the sorting, screening and crushing of construction, demolition and excavation waste.

The application also covers the formation of a three metre high acoustic bund, alterations to vehicle access and additional landscaping.

Around 160 letters of objection were sent to the council by villagers angry at the proposal.

Speaking at the meeting on their behalf resident Rachael Webb said: “This application should be dismissed because it unacceptably impacts residents lives.

“Given the deceitful history of this site any conditions applied would be breached and officers have shown in the past they cannot enforce these successfully.”

Speaking on behalf of the Stewkley Parish Council chairman Keith Higgins said: “Our roads are patently not suitable for the volume and weight of traffic that the applicant proposes.

“This application drives the proverbial coach and horses through Bucks own freight plan.”

Speaking on behalf of the applicant Nick Bowden said: “We carried out a noise and vibration survey which demonstrates there is no significant impact within these villages.

“Lorry movements are kept to a minimum, limited at 30 in and 30 out per day.”

Cabinet member for Stewkley Janet Blake told the committee said: “My overriding objection to this application is the effects of the operation on residents amenities.”

After discussion, the committee unanimously agreed to approve the application, following the council’s own recommendation.