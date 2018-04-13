Green light for Hampden Fields Development

Central Government has green lighted the “controversial” Hampden Fields Development, which could see an additional 3,000 homes built on the outskirts of Aylesbury.

Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, has now confirmed that Aylesbury Vale District Council’s decision to approve Hampden Fields on 25 October 2017 can proceed without Government intervention.

AVDC had initially resolved to approve the application in October 2017, however it was subject to a holding direction from central Government, as they looked to review the application.

The application on land between the A41 and Wendover Road includes up to 3,000 homes and a variety of infrastructure and facilities.

These include a link road, care home, two schools and space for other community facilities, like a GP surgery and shops.

More than 5,300 objections were made against the plans.

The development forms an integralintegral part of the AVDC local plan, and forms a significant contribution to Aylesbury’s new Garden Town Status.

Last time round the plan was rejected by a government inspector because of potential traffic issues and the impact Hampden Fields would have on the gyratory.

A Spokesman for The Hampden Fields Group said: “The decision is a huge boost for Aylesbury’s Garden Town aspirations and enables Aylesbury Vale District Council to proceed to formally issue planning consent for Hampden Fields.

“The news will come as great news for aspiring home owners and local families as Hampden Fields will deliver 3,000 much needed new homes, including up to 900 affordable homes.”

Not everyone will be happy however. The planning application received thousands of objection letters on the AVDC Portal.

A Hampden Fields Action Group was also set up to oppose the development.

Chris Webbley, from the group has questioned the ‘grandiose’ promises of the developers, and would like to see action early to ensure they make sure their promises are fulfilled.

“We’re disappointed. They called it in last time and we think the evidence is still as strong as last time.

“When we began this campaign in 2011 we said that we would do everything to ensure that we challenged this application and get the very best outcome we can for local people - that remains the case.

“David Lidington, our local MP is behind us with his concerns about the development, but doesn’t appear to have counted for much.

“There’s still two massive questions to be answered. The quality of the traffic forecasting, and how this will have an impact on Aylesbury. Secondly, the assessment of flood risk of the Hampden Fields and Woodlands developments. These need to be answered very quickly.

“We recognise more houses are needed.

“There’s no question about that, but we’re asking for a correct application of planning law and a sensible evidence based assessment of traffic. Aylesbury from it’s historical design is a radial town. All the evidence we’ve gathered that a great majority go into town because that’s where they need to be. The talk of an orbital strategy, whilst might sound sexy, does not match with the evidence we have seen and will not address the issue of vehicles going into town.”

Our local MP, David Lidington said he did have his reservations about the project.

He said: “It was the scale of it that concerned me and the impact on traffic and the risk you would end up with a coalescent of settlements Aylesbury would merge with Weston Turville.

“When I have spoken to the developers they have assured me they will keep a green barrier between Aylesbury and Weston Turville and I think they have to be held to that.

“I think that we need to make sure they do deliver and deliver up-front on the link road to relieve traffic pressure and not leave that till the end of this process.

“I think we need to ensure that new schools, appropriate health facilities perhaps another GP clinic or additional GP facilities on an existing clinic are provided so new residents have services and that’s all integrated into Aylesbury as it currently exists”

The Hampden Fields group have however, offset the huge development with the following infrastructure projects as part of a section 106 agreement:

-A full dual carriageway Southern Link Road between the A41 and A413, linking with other key committed highway infrastructure.

-Land and contribution of £17.9m for two new primary schools.

-£19.3m towards a new secondary school off-site at the County Council’s preferred location at Kingsbrook.

-£2.1m towards additional Special Education Needs facilities at Stocklake Park School.

-Land and a building for a new Doctor’s surgery, alongside space for a pharmacy and dental practice.

-Land for 29,200 sqm of employment space providing the opportunity for 1,200 new jobs.

-A vibrant local centre providing a community centre, nursery, care home, a pub, restaurant, gymnasium and shops.

-108 hectares (50% of the site) of high quality green space including formal and informal sports, areas for play, community orchards and growing spaces.

-Electric car charging points to every home and in the local centre, community facilities and employment area.

Hampden Fields will also deliver significant new social and highways infrastructure, including:

-A full dual carriageway Southern Link Road between the A41 and A413, linking with other key committed highway infrastructure.

-Land and contribution of £17.9m for two new primary schools.

-£19.3m towards a new secondary school off-site at the County Council’s preferred location at Kingsbrook.

-£2.1m towards additional Special Education Needs facilities at Stocklake Park School.

-Land and a building for a new Doctor’s surgery, alongside space for a pharmacy and dental practice.

-Land for 29,200 sqm of employment space providing the opportunity for 1,200 new jobs.

-A vibrant local centre providing a community centre, nursery, care home, a pub, restaurant, gym and shops.

-108 hectares (50% of the site) of high quality green space including formal and informal sports, areas for play, community orchards and growing spaces.

-Electric car charging points to every home and in the local centre, community facilities and employment area.

We would love to know your thoughts: editorial@bucksherald.co.uk