Great American songbook on way to The Players Theatre

An evening of stunning music and song is promised in Thame next week.

Rebecca Poole and her dazzling musicians play Peggy Lee, Nina Simone and the great American songbook at The Players Theatre in Nelson Street, Thame on Saturday, January 27, at 7.45pm.

Following the release of her long-awaited debut album ‘Diamond in the Dust’, 2016 saw Rebecca support Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra on his UK tour – including appearances at the Royal Albert Hall - which gave rise to sensational reviews.

As a singer/songwriter, Rebecca creates alongside Grammy Award-winning producer Andy Wright, famed for his records with Imelda May, Chrissie Hynde, Simple Minds and Simply Red.

Often referred to as ‘pop noir’, Rebecca’s distinctive sultry stylings and song-writing skills have led to collaborations with Jamiroquai’s Matt Johnson and Ian Barter.

Rebecca’s latest singles have been championed by Radio 2, BBC 6 Music and BBC London. Combining her own unique style with nuances of Nina Simone, Nancy Sinatra, Peggy Lee and Henry Mancini, Rebecca offers playful swagger with hugely entertaining onstage appeal.

With her popularity continuing to grow, Rebecca has performed to 90,000 people at Wembley, guested on The Royal Variety Show, performed with Jamie Cullum at BBC Radio 2’s Cheltenham Festival, played packed houses at London’s premier venues like Ronnie Scott’s, the 606 club Chelsea, Pizza Express Jazz Room Soho, as well as Formula 1 events and the London Lifestyle Awards.

Rebecca has also performed as a guest singer on Richard Branson’s Necker Island, opening for Lana Del Rey, accompanied by the ultra-cool guitar wizardry of Hugh Turner, the wonderfully talented Stuart Henderson on trumpet, flugel horn and percussion, and the masterful acoustic bass of Raph Mizraki.

Expect a sublime selection of classic jazz, Latin and mainstream modern jazz standards plus Rebecca’s own beautifully crafted romantic ballads offering a seductive hint of the ‘Femme Fatale’.

Tickets are £12 and available from Spear Travels, Greyhound Walk, Thame, call 01844 217228 or online from thameplayers.co.uk