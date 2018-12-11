Grasshoppers Day Nursery kids get a special Christmas treat

Children from Grasshoppers Day Nursery were delighted when they received a very special visit from the Christmas ‘Zoo Lab’, complete with creatures from faraway lands, including elves and tropical animals.

Pre-schoolers from the Day Nursery in Wendover Road were introduced to ‘Zola’, a Christmas elf who read a magical story about animals all across the world, and which Christmas presents would suit them best. The children made lots of predictions about which gift would be most appropriate, before getting to meet the animals to find out.

The children were then introduced to many exciting creatures, including a bearded dragon, a corn snake, a tiger snail, a millipede, two gerbils and even a hissing cockroach

Grasshoppers Team Leader, Aisling Fitzgerald said; “We love Zoo Lab as it’s a great opportunity for the children to find out more about animals that they may not be familiar with, and learn lots of interesting new facts. The children loved being able to pet the animals and had a great day of festive fun.”