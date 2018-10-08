Going to a hospice doesn’t have to be scary - Denise’s husband was cared for by Florries and says the perception is nothing like reality

Dispelling myths about hospice care and dying is the aim of the game this Hospice Care Week here in Aylesbury.

There is a chance to meet the Florence Nightingale Hospice team when they are out and about in the community from today (Monday) until Sunday.

Hospice Care Week is a national campaign organised by Hospice UK which aims to support local hospices by raising awareness of hospice care and why it’s so important.

“Hospice Care Week provides the Hospice team with the perfect opportunity to raise the profile of Florence Nightingale Hospice and to tell people a little more about the care we deliver to people with terminal or life-limiting conditions, to change people’s perceptions and assumptions about hospice care,” explains Tracey Batt, Day Hospice Team Leader at Florence Nightingale Hospice. “Come and meet the team and find out more about the work of the Hospice,” she says.

Research shows that people don’t understand hospice care until they need it, and they often have a lot of fear about going into a hospice. Denise Hunter’s husband Colin was cared for by the Hospice both in Day Hospice and in the In-Patient Unit, and she says that public perception of the Hospice is nothing like the reality.

“It’s definitely like an oasis,” says Denise. “Never be frightened to go in there, if someone recommends you should go, it’s definitely worth a visit, including for the families.”

Tracey Batt and colleagues from the Hospice team will be at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in the restaurant on Tuesday 9th and Wednesday 10th October. “If you’ve got any questions about hospice services, or palliative care, or how to access the Hospice or anything like that, please do come and talk to us,” says Tracey Batt.

If you are in Friars Square on Wednesday 10th October, Charity Volunteers and staff will be selling delicious cakes and bakes to raise money for the Hospice, and they’ll be available to talk to anyone who wants to know more about what the Hospice does.

Additionally Florence Nightingale Hospice staff will be at Trinity Church Coffee Shop on Walton Street from 10.30am until 12.30pm every day from Tuesday October 9 until Saturday October 13.

“Holy Trinity Church will be raising awareness and funds for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity by taking part in Hospice Care Week. Trinity Coffee Shop will be open, proceeds from which will be donated to the Charity,” says Claire White, a Volunteer at Holy Trinity. “Many people in the church have had links to the Charity in various ways over a number of years and we are proud to continue supporting FNHC in this way,” she says.

More details can be found on the Hospice website at www.fnhospice.org.uk/hospice-care-week or keep up to date on Facebook: @florencenightingalehospice.