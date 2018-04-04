Glorious true story of American diva who couldn’t sing arrives in Thame

Exactly 150 years ago a unique musical talent was born - and the story will be told in Thame next week.

Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins will be revealed at The Players Theatre, Thame, on Saturday, April 14, at 7.45pm.

During a lifetime dedicated to performance and promotion of the great operas, Florence Foster Jenkins achieved more than most of her rival divas, culminating in a sell-out concert at the Carnegie Hall in New York. The only problem was, Madame Jenkins was tone deaf, and couldn’t sing!

Her determination and tenacity won her admirers, and Peter Quilter’s brilliant comedy Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins shows how even the greatest of underdogs can overcome their detractors and realise their ambitions. Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant recently starred in an Oscar nominated film, telling the story of Florence - now award-winning theatre company White Cobra Productions brings the Olivier-nominated script to the stage as part of a national tour.

Born in 1868, Florence’s life in music saw her start performing in her early forties, and it wasn’t long until she was mixing with the rich and famous. Cole Porter rarely missed a concert.

White Cobra’s ambitious staging of the play takes us from Florence’s lavish 1940’s New York apartment, via the Melotone recording studios, to Carnegie Hall itself.

The story starts with Madame Jenkins at home, accompanied by her English actor companion St Clair Byfield, and dotty, sherry loving friend Dorothy who, together with Florence are looking for a new pianist. Enter the unsuspecting Cosme McMoon and Florence’s greatest adventure begins.

Tickets are £11, concessions £10, available from Spear Travels, Greyhound Walk, Thame, 01844 217228 or online from www.thameplayers.co.uk