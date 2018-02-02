Girls encouraged to step up for change as new sports programme prepares to launch in Stoke Mandeville

A new programme which aims to encourage teenage girls to promote sport and physical activity to girls at primary schools is launching next week.

The new programme aims to build on the success of the Girls Active programme which launched in 2013, by targeting even younger girls.

Funded by Sport England, Stepping Up For Change will launch on February 5 at Stoke Mandeville Stadium and see teenage girls already involved in Girls Active act as ambassadors who aim to inspire primary-aged girls to keep active and embrace PE as they transition to secondary school.

Schools from the Vale participating are Aylesbury High School, Bedgrove Junior School, Haydon Abbey School and Ashmead Combined School.

Girls Active research released in 2017 shows that fewer girls place importance on being active as they get older, with only 59% of 11-14-year-olds stating that physical activity is currently ‘an important part of my life’.

This becomes even more pronounced when looking at the results for older girls aged 14-16 years (42%).

Wendy Taylor, development manager at Youth Sport Trust for Girls Active said: “By the age of seven, girls are already less active than boys and this disparity widens as they move from childhood into adolescence.

“We believe that by using the teenage girls already engaged with Girls Active to act as mentors to younger girls and capturing them early by taking the programme into primary schools, this is the best chance we have of teaching girls at a young age the benefits of physical activity and helping them to feel empowered.

“We truly believe this programme will be the answer to changing the record for girls’ participation and improving their overall wellbeing for good.”

Stepping Up For Change will see eight festivals take place across the UK between February and March, inviting a select number of Girls Active ‘GLAM’ ambassadors from secondary schools.

The girls will then receive training from national children’s charity the Youth Sport Trust and inspirational athlete mentors, before passing on their knowledge to girls of primary school age.

Each GLAM will then be paired with a primary school pupil for the academic year to mentor and support younger girls as they progress.

It is hoped that around 600 girls will be reached through the UK-wide programme from a mixture of secondary and primary schools.

Heather Smith, senior innovation manager at Women in Sport, said: “Girls are missing out on the physical and wellbeing benefits of being active as well as the life skills that sport helps to develop.

“Good habits need to be established early so that more girls grow into healthy and happy adults.

“We know from our research that the real influencers for girls are relatable role models.

“We’re really excited about the Girls Active programme being extending into primary schools.

“This peer to peer support has the potential to be a game changer; redressing the balance - getting more girls active and enjoying sport.

“Through sport we are encouraging and supporting girls to reach their full potential.”

The other schools in Bucks that are participating are Slated Row School, Whitehouse Primary School, Bushfield School, Waingels College, Beechwood Primary School, St Dominic Savio Catholic Primary School, Shenley Brook End School, Long Meadow, Emerson Valley, Oxley Park and Cressex Community School.