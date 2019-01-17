Getting married? Then Waddesdon Manor's wedding inspiration day is something you won't want to miss!

Weddings at Waddesdon are hosting wedding fairs at two venues in the village in March.

The Dairy and The Five Arrows will be the host venues for what organisers are calling the 'best inspiration day yet'.

The Dairy at Waddesdon Manor - one of the venues for the Wedding Inspiration Day

The venues will be decked out in colourful attire, all of which is inspired by the latest bridal trends.

On arrival guests will be greeted with a glass of bubbly, and will get the opportunity to meet around 50 wedding professionals.

The inspiration day takes place on Sunday March 3 between 10am and 3pm.

Events manager for Weddings at Waddesdon Claire Holland said: “Each year our Wedding Inspiration Day gets bigger and better.

“Last year 14 couples found their perfect venue by attending our Wedding Inspiration Day, and we hope that by offering the best inspiration day yet, we will make even more wedding dreams come true.”

Alongside wedding specialists Kelly Chandler Consulting, Weddings at Waddesdon are offering a wide selection of wedding suppliers and services.

Highlights include the latest bridal trends, from hair and make-up to catering and florists.

Those who are among the first to pre-register their interest in the event through the Weddings at Waddesdon website will also receive a goody bag on the day.