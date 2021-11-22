Get your skates on at launch of Aylesbury's first ever ice rink with Gareth Gates set to perform

A gala night featuring live performances from singer La Voix, ex Liberty X star Michelle Heaton and two time Dancing on Ice winner Alex Murphy join a celebrity line-up for the official opening of Chiltern View Nursery's first ever ice rink in Aylesbury.

They will be joined by Santa and his reindeer along with a host of festive acts at the launch on Thursday. (25/11)

Celebrity guests will also include former Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rhianoff, rugby star Ben Cohen, and Holly Tandy with former Dancing on Ice star Garth Gates performing on Saturday (27/11).

Former Dancing on Ice start Gareth Gates is performing live this weekend (27/11)

The ice rink, which will be open until January 10, will offer skating in a frozen festive wonderland, with the opportunity to visit Santa and his reindeer on Christmas Eve along with themed nights and live events on Fridays Saturdays throughout the Christmas period

There are attractions for young and old with the chance to top off your visit with a trip around the nursery for some special festive gifts or take the chance to enjoy a drop of mulled wine or hot chocolate with a Christmassy nibble. The venue will also host a special Christmas disco every Friday with live entertainment on Saturdays, all included in the price of your ticket.

Suzi Bone, owner of Chiltern View Ice Rink and Nursery, said: “After the last couple of years we really wanted to take this year to celebrate all things Christmas! .We can’t wait to welcome our customers along to our very first ice rink. There is nothing more festive than taking a turn on the ice, newbies and pros are welcome. Expect lots of sparkle and festive magic. We’re looking forward to seeing you there.

"Guaranteed to get to you the mood for all things Christmas, it’s festive fun at its finest."

Chiltern View Nursery's opens Aylesbury's its first ever ice rink on Thursday (25/11)