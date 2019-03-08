Get your child's car seat checked at Tesco in Aylesbury

Drivers can get their child's car seats checked at an event at Tesco on Tring Road, Aylesbury, between 10am and 2pm on Monday March 11.

The event is being organised by members of Thames Valley Police's Aylesbury policing team and members of Bucks County Council, as part of the council's road safety initiative 'Travel Safe Bucks.'

Library image of a child's car seat being fitted

The police and Travel Safe Bucks are running a campaign throughout March reminding drivers and passengers of one of the most basic ways to stay safe on the road – by ensuring they wear the correct restraint, whether that is a correctly fitted car seat or a seatbelt.

Since seatbelts became compulsory in the 1980s it is estimated more than 2,000 lives have been saved every year however, despite this, some drivers and passengers are still not wearing them when travelling.

Sgt Rob Heard, Road Safety Sergeant for Hampshire said: "You are twice as likely to die in a collision if you are not wearing a seatbelt and in the event of an collision if unrestrained, you will hit the windscreen, or the front seat in the case of a rear seat passenger at a force of 30 to 60 times your own body weight.

"Unfortunately some people are becoming complacent and feel a collision will never happen to them.

"People sometimes feel I am only driving locally and at a low speed so I will be OK.

"However research has shown that many collisions occur at low speed and within a few miles of home.

"I would always recommend to people to wear a seatbelt every time you travel in a vehicle, it's just not worth the risk."

Mark Shaw, Bucks County Council's deputy leader and transportation cabinet member welcomed the focus on seatbelt safety saying: "A seatbelt probably saved my life some years ago when my car was hit from behind while I was waiting at traffic lights.

"While the injuries to my lower body were severe, they were nothing compared with what might have happened if I hadn’t been restrained.

"I urge everyone to make that little click every time you travel, it’s a tiny act that has massive benefits."