Get creative in the kitchen for Aylesbury panto cake competition

The Trinity Coffee Shop on Walton Street, Aylesbury, is supporting this years pantomime at the Waterside Theatre with a special competition for children (under 15).

Youngsters are being challenged to unleash their creative side and design a fairy cake with either Peter Pan or Tinkerbell's face on.

The winning design will be made, baked and sold at the cafe to celebrate the start of panto season, which officially opens on Friday December 7.

This fairy-tale inspired competition invited entrants to create a delicious treat using a giant fairy cake template, where you can use your favourite ingredients and decorations.

Anything from glitter, sprinkles, chocolate buttons, silver balls, jelly tots, icing or cherries – you name it, you can use it.

Dropping by to comment on the competition is the actress playing Tinkerbell at the Waterside Holly Atterton who said: "The great panto bake off is a fab idea!

"I can't want to see all the fantastic entries.

"I wish all who take part the best of luck."

To enter the competition, either drop in at Trinity Coffee Shop and pick up a flyer and a template, or download them from the website at www.htaylesbury.org/trinity-coffee-shop

All entries must be returned to Trinity Coffee Shop or handed in to the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre box office by 5pm on Thursday November 22.

The lucky winner will be announced the following day and a prize of a family panto ticket will be presented to the winning cake designer by Holly Atterton.