Gatehouse branch of Barclays bank to close

Barclays has announced that its branch in Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury, will close later this year.

Customers who use the branch regularly received letters last week telling them that the closure will come into effect on Friday December 7.

Barclays announced the main reasons for the closure as follows:

> The number of transactions has gone down in the previous 24 months

> 82% of the branch's customers use other ways to do their banking such as online and by telephone

> The amount of customers using other ways to do their banking has increased by 21% since 2012

> In the past 12 months, 61% of this branch's customers have been using neighbouring branches

> Only 85 customers use this branch exclusively

Once the Gatehouse branch closes, the nearest available branch will be Market Square in Aylesbury.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the closure of this branch should e-mail Kimberley Mezoui, community banking director for Harrow Edgware and South Bucks, by e-mailing kimberley.mezoui@barclayscorp.com.