Gate to Westcott resident installed in village

A gate to remember a Westcott resident has been installed by a voluntary group who aim to keep footpaths in good order.

North Bucks rRIPPLE (ramblers Repairing & Improving Public Paths for Leisure and Exercise) installed a gate for Westcott resident Brian Hasberry, in memory of his wife, who passed away earlier this year.

The gate in question is being installed at the footpath on Mr Hasberry's garden boundary and a commemorative plaque dedicated to Mr Hasberry's late wife Ann will be fitted shortly.

The plaque will read “In Memory of Ann Hasberry”

The installation took place as part of the Donate a Gate (DaG) Scheme, which aims to make footpaths across North Bucks more accessible for everyone by replacing stiles with gates.