Gas cylinders relocated by firefighters following blaze on the A41 near Aylesbury

Firefighters had to relocate three gas cylinders after a fire started burning in the open to the side of the A41 Bicester Road this morning (Tuesday).

The blaze started at the layby between Aylesbury and Waddesdon at around 10.45am.

Firefighters relocated two calor gas cylinders and one butane cylinder that were found at the scene.

Thames Valley Police closed a stretch of the A41 this morning while firefighters checked to ensure the cylinders were safe using a thermal imaging camera.

The fire crew also used one set of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and hay drags to tackle the blaze.