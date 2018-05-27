Garsington Opera looking for adults to join their community opera company

Garsington Opera, which is based at the Wormsley estate, is looking for adults across Bucks to take part in their latest project, which is based around Mozart’s work The Magic Flute.

Following the success of last autumn’s performance of Hospital Passion Play at the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Wycombe based operatic company is looking for performers for their next adult company project.

Using music from Mozart’s classic opera The Magic Flute project will feature a collaboration with the C&C Choir, a choir of residents from sheltered accommodation in North London.

Rehearsals will take place in High Wycombe during June and July, with the performance in the Garsington Opera auditorium on the Wormsley Estate on 3 August.

No audition or prior experience is necessary.

To sign up contact Julian Guidera at julian@garsingtonopera.org or 07812 955874.

The rehearsal and performance schedule is available at www.garsingtonopera.org/adult-company