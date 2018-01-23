Games fundraiser in tribute to Barnaby Cork from Thame, who died aged 4

A family fundraising day is being held in Thame in tribute to Barnaby Cork, who died aged four in 2016.

Families will be getting together to support children affected by bereavement and raise money and awareness for local charity SeeSaw.

When Barnaby died after a tragic accident at Thame Leisure Centre car park in December 2016, local charity SeeSaw supported both his family and pupils and staff at his school, John Hampden Primary.

Now the community and family are coming together to support SeeSaw, by holding a board games afternoon at the school on Sunday, February 4, from 2pm until 6pm.

For £10 per family or £3 per person, those taking part can choose from hundreds of games, guided by friendly game gurus, while enjoying refreshments, cakes and sandwiches.

Organiser Max Davie said: “There are so many games in our collection, of so many types, that literally any group can have a good time.”

The event, which is in its second year, is being hosted by Cornerstone Baptist Church and will feature a raffle, supported by local businesses including Osprey games and Wally’s toy shop.

SeeSaw provide grief support for children across Oxfordshire, including supporting schools after a death in their community.

Paul Hankey, headteacher at John Hampden, praised their work and added: “SeeSaw have provided crucial and invaluable support for the school in the most tragic of circumstances.”

Organisers are hoping to exceed last year’s total of over £1,000 raised for Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Organiser Sally Hobson said: “It’s great to see people coming together in support of such a great local cause and we’re really looking forward to welcoming the community to our fantastic, fun event.”