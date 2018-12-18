Games console, alcohol and TV stolen after thieves break into Aylesbury home

Thieves stole various items after they broke into a home in Aylesbury over the weekend, police said today (Tuesday).

The break-in happened at a property in Highbridge Road between 8am and 11.45pm on Saturday December 15 after thieves damaged a rear door to gain entry.

The items stolen were a games console, games, alcohol and a digital TV box.

Investigating officer PC Thomas Booth said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard this incident or anything suspicious in the area on Saturday.

“If you live nearby and have CCTV cameras, please review the footage to see whether this has captured anything that may assist this investigation.

"Please get in touch with any information you may have either by using our online form - www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/how-to-report-a-crime or by calling 101.

"You will need to quote reference number 43180383104.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”