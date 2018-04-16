Gallery: Proof Aylesbury Vale IS beautiful after marathon runner reveals glorious photos of the town/Vale

Aylesbury resident Laura Lenander will take on the Virgin Money London Marathon on 22 April 2018 to raise funds for Arthritis Research UK.

Laura is taking on 26.2 miles after discovering she had arthritis herself when she was in her mid twenties.

Laura Lenander from Aylesbury is running the London Marathon this weekend

Laura is aiming to raise £2000 to help the charity to do more to overcome the pain, isolation and fatigue arthritis causes.

More than 10 million people in the UK live with arthritis.

The condition can make things most of us take for granted incredibly difficult, like getting out of bed in the morning, making a cup of tea or driving to work.

Laura says: “Thanks to having such great research into Arthritis and treatments I am so grateful to be able to train to run this distance and wish to help others to live their lives to the full despite a diagnosis of arthritis in the future.

“I hope the money I raise will help to fund research into new treatments and support those who suffer with the condition in its many

different forms.”

Arthritis Research UK and Arthritis Care recently joined together so that we can do more to help people with arthritis to live full and active lives. A combined team of more than 100 runners from the new merged charity take to the streets in this year’s London Marathon.

They will be joining more than 40,000 people for the iconic 26.2 mile race.

In preparation for the event, Laura has been training to build up to the race over the past year to gradually build the muscular strength necessary to reduce any pressure on her joints.

Louise Skinner, head of Events & Community Fundraising at Arthritis Research UK, says: “We are delighted that Laura has chosen to support us at this year’s London Marathon. It’s a great opportunity to raise awareness of arthritis and the impact it has on everyday life.

“Thanks to people like Laura and the rest of our team, we can continue to invest in breakthrough treatments and provide the best information for people living with arthritis today. I would like to wish Laura the very best of luck and I look forward to congratulating her at

the finish line.”

If you would like to help Laura reach her fundraising target you can contribute online with Laura’s fundraising page: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/lauralenander

To learn more about arthritis or how to fundraise for us, please visit Arthritis Research UK website www.arthritisresearchuk.org