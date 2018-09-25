GALLERY: Hundreds of Mad Max fans gather for Apocalypticus festival near Aylesbury

This year’s celebration of Australian action film series Mad Max took place at Westcott Sports and Social Club, near Aylesbury, over the weekend of September 21 and 23.

Despite the wet weather, an estimated 400 Mad Max fans were in attendance.

The film franchise was the inspiration for everything around the site - participants wore costumes based on the film series - a lot of black clothes and a lot of accessories.

Activities during the festival included live music from groups including the Callow Saints, plus staged sword fights and battles, fire-related stunts and belly dancing.

There was a Road to Ruin procession as vintage vehicles made their way through Princes Risborough, Wendover and Aylesbury, attracting considerable interests in Princes Risborough and Wendover’s High Streets and at Kingsbury Square in Aylesbury.

Organiser Pete Roberts said: “The rain did not dampen anyone’s spirits.

“There is no other event like it in the country and it has grown in scale.

“It went very well and we hope to return in 2019 to the same site possibly with some added attractions.”

This is the second year that Apocalyptica has taken place following last year’s inaugural event in the sunshine at Finmere Aerodrome near Buckingham.