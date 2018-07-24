GALLERY: Fun in the sun at the first ever BerryFest

The first ever BerryFest, a three day event featuring music and fun for all the family, was held at Roman Park in Berryfields, Aylesbury, from July 20 to 22.

Organisers estimate that more than 2,000 people joined in the fun over the course of three glorious days.

Among the many and varied activities were a talent show, fairground rides, a dog show and live musical performances.

It is not yet known how much was raised from the event but all proceeds will go towards a new village hall for Berryfields.

Organisers say they would like to thank all the sponsors and volunteers for their help.

There are more photos from BerryFest 2018 in Wednesday’s Bucks Herald - pictures by Jake McNulty.