GALLERY: Aylesbury Relay for Life’s 10th anniversary event raises more than £95,000

The tenth edition of the Aylesbury Relay for Life took place over the weekend of July 28 and 29 and raised £96,431.52 for Cancer Research UK.

Despite the changeable weather, which ranged from blue skies and sunshine during the Survivors lap through to torrential downpours later in the event, teams walked laps of the course at RAF Halton for the charity.

As part of Relay for Life teams are challenged to walk relay laps of a course around RAF Halton.

At Aylesbury the direction of walking rotates every six hours with themed laps during the day i.e fairy, children’s fancy dress and punk.

Teams had to keep at least one member on the walking track throughout the 24-hour period of the relay which ran from noon on Saturday to noon on Sunday. The opening lap of the event is known as the Survivors Lap where all those who have ever received a cancer diagnosis are invited, as special guests, to complete one lap of the course as a launch to the main event.

Gemma Cutching from Cancer Research UK said: “It was a wonderful, fantastic family fun event that was a privilege to attend and support.

“Well done to the committee, all their support network and to all the teams for all you’ve done this year.”

Paula Kirby, the event chair said: “What incredible teams came together for Aylesbury relay, joining with each other to make an amazing event.

“Thank you to all of you relayers who jumped in to help each other in true, true relay spirit!

“You are the best, raising an unprecedented amount of £96,431.52.”

The total raised so far is just from the relay weekend - the cut off date for donations is August 31 - so there is still time for much more to be raised from this event.

Relay for Life Aylesbury was started in 2009 by the late Paula Watson.

For more photos from the event, pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Bucks Herald.